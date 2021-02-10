NO new coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Gwent today, though Public Health Wales is reporting 21 across Wales.

It means that thee have now been 5,032 confirmed deaths across Wales since the pandemic began, including 918 in Gwent (Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area).

The number of cases confirmed today by Public Health Wales - 323 across Wales - is one of the lowest single-day figures since early last autumn. Sixty-six of those new cases were in Gwent, as follows: Caerphilly, 27; Newport, 21; Blaenau Gwent, eight; Monmouthshire, six; Torfaen, four.

There have now been 197,344 confirmed cases across Wales, including 39,031 in Gwent.

The number of people in Wales who have now received a first dose of coronavirus vaccine has risen to 655,419, including more than 26,500 yesterday.

The all-Wales rolling weekly case rate - to the week ending February 5 - is 111.4 per 100,000 population.

Torfaen (146.9) continues to have the highest rate in Gwent and the fourth highest rate in Wales, while Newport (109.9) has the 10th highest rate in Wales, and Caerphilly (105.5) has the 11th highest rate in Wales.

The rolling weekly case rate in Blaenau Gwent has fallen to 85.9 per 100,000 and is the seventh lowest of Wales' 22 council areas, while Monmouthshire (68.7) has the fourth lowest rolling weekly case rate in Wales.

Ceredigion (57.8) has the lowest rate in Wales.

Wrexham (217.7) has the highest rate, and Flintshire (203.7) the second highest.

The test positivity rate across Wales for the week to February 5 was 9.3 per cent. Torfaen (11.3 per cent) had Gwent's highest test positivity rate for that week.

The newly confirmed cases across Wales today are:

Flintshire - 32

Cardiff - 30

Caerphilly - 27

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 25

Neath Port Talbot - 23

Newport - 21

Swansea - 20

Wrexham - 15

Conwy - 14

Carmarthenshire - 14

Bridgend - 11

Vale of Glamorgan - 10

Gwynedd - nine

Blaenau Gwent - eight

Anglesey - eight

Powys - eight

Monmouthshire - six

Torfaen - four

Pembrokeshire - four

Denbighshire - three

Merthyr Tydfil - three

Ceredigion - two

Unknown location - five

Resident outside Wales - 21

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.