HEADTEACHERS are awaiting guidance from the Welsh Government on the reopening of primary schools following the February half term.

The Newport Association of Primary Headteachers had hoped to provide detailed plans this week for the start of a return to school from Monday February 22.

But in a letter to parents seen by the South Wales Argus they have said they are unable to do at the moment, as guidance from the Welsh Government has not yet been issued.

The group said schools across the country are still waiting for the publication of the latest "operational guidance" following the decision to reopen schools for the youngest pupils.

A letter, sent to parents across the city, by the association said: "In line with recent announcements by the Welsh Government, we are currently planning a return to face to face teaching for the younger pupils across the city; those children in Nursery, Reception Class, Year One and Year Two.

"Following this announcement last Friday, we committed individually to provide the parents of foundations phase pupils across Newport with more detailed plans for a return to school, early this week.

"However, we regret to inform you that we are not currently in a position to do so.

"Schools across Wales are awaiting Welsh Government's publication of the latest 'operational guidance' in response to this decision.

"Only when we are furnished with this information will we be in a position to update our risk assessments by giving careful consideration to all matters involved, in order to provide reassurances to our whole school communities that the return is as safe as possible for all.

"As soon as we are in receipt of this guidance you will be updated as a matter of urgency by the head teacher of each primary and special school in Newport."

The Welsh Government last Friday announced plans for schools to reopen to the youngest year groups following the February half term break.

However, the scale and pace of reopening - and the measures required - are likely to depend on the coronavirus situation in different council areas.