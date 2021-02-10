A “SOPHISTICATED” fraudster conned the NHS after using the dark web to buy stolen prescriptions to illegally get class A drugs from pharmacies across Gwent.

Jordan Harmon, 26, from Newport, would go into chemists and get oxycodone, a strong opiate used to treat severe pain.

He also used his wife to collect some of the dodgy prescriptions, prosecutor Thomas Stanway told Cardiff Crown Court.

He swindled Lloyd's Pharmacy in Sainsbury's in Newport, Martin Davies Chemist on the city’s Caerleon Road and Boots in Chepstow.

continued his ruse even after he had been arrested.

Mr Stanway said: “The prescriptions had been stolen whilst in transit to GP surgeries in eastern England and they were obtained from the dark web.

“The defendant ordered them and received them after paying for them using bitcoin or online currency.”

Harmon had been using oxycodone, a class A drug, from legal prescriptions issued by his own doctor, Judge Daniel Williams was told.

The defendant also gave false details to register as a patient at Almondsbury Surgery in Bristol.

Harmon, of Tandem Mill Road, Newport, pleaded guilty to 11 counts of fraud committed between December 14, 2018 and June 3, 2019.

The NHS lost £1,813.58 as a result of the scam.

Mr Stanway added how the defendant had no previous convictions and that the police were taking no further action in relation to his wife.

Andrew Taylor, representing father-of-one Harmon, said his client was worried about going straight into prison: “He has been very concerned about his predicament and came to court with his bag today.

“These drugs were never used and abused by anyone else other than this defendant.

“He has had long-term difficulties with his health.”

Mr Taylor said it was believed Harmon was suffering from either Crohn’s disease or colitis.

He asked the court to suspend any jail sentence.

Judge Williams told Harmon: “You acquired a number of prescriptions over the dark net.

“You bought them and they were delivered through the post bearing the names of other people.

“By using the dark web, you knew you were getting involved in serious crime and serious crime which is organised and sophisticated.”

The judge added: “This was sophisticated offending. Its aggravating features were that you involved your partner and the details of others were used.”

He jailed him for 30 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and ordered the defendant to complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Harmon will have to pay £1,813.58 in compensation to the NHS as well as £720 towards prosecution costs and a victim surcharge £156.