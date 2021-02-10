A FORMER Gwent Police officer who has latterly served with the South Wales force, has died after a short illness.
PC 6506 Kyle Burns died yesterday, aged 36.
In a statement, South Wales Police said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our friend and colleague PC 6506 Kyle Burns.
"He was a response officer based at Cardiff Central police station."
PC Burns joined the force in 2019, having previously served with Gwent Police and the Metropolitan Police.
Chief Constable Jeremy Vaughan said: “Kyle’s death is incredibly sad for us all, and I know colleagues here and in the wider policing family are deeply upset by this news.
“My thoughts are with Kyle’s family, friends and colleagues.
"Most of all, my heart goes out to his wife and young son, as well as his mum and dad.”