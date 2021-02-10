ADVICE on what you should do if you are elderly or vulnerable and still haven't received an invitation for a coronavirus vaccine has been released.
Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, which covers all of Gwent, are asking those who have not heard about a coronavirus jab to get in touch.
People aged between 72 and 79 in priority groups three or four should complete this form in order to receive an invitation to get the vaccine.
If you are aged 70 or 71, aged 80 years and over, or are deemed Clinically Extremely Vulnerable, and are registered with a GP in Gwent, please contact your GP practice if you have not received your invitation.
Vaccination is available by appointment only.
There are currently four mass vaccination centres operating in Gwent.
These are at the Newport Centre in Newport, Cwmbran Stadium in Cwmbran, Newbridge Leisure Centre in Newbridge, and The General Office in Ebbw Vale.
