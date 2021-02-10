AN 18-YEAR-OLD from Newport has been arrested after a boy was stabbed in the leg in the city last week.
On Wednesday, February 3, the 17-year-old boy was followed from Black Ash Park to Somerton Road at around 7.45pm-8pm. He was stabbed in the leg outside St Andrew's Church.
He was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been released.
READ MORE:
- This is the man jailed for a brutal attack on his 75-year-old mother.
- NHS con artist used dark web to buy stolen prescriptions for class A drugs.
- Tribute to former Gwent Police officer and father after his death.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "An 18-year-old man from Newport has been arrested on suspicion of section 18 - wounding with intent and has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
"The investigation is continuing.
"If you have information you think could assist, please call 101 quoting 2100040126 or direct message us of Facebook or Twitter."
Comments are closed on this article.