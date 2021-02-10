It’s been truly uplifting to hear from so many constituents over last couple of weeks relieved to have received the first dose of their Covid-19 vaccinations.

At long last there is light at the end of what has been a very long tunnel and I want to pay tribute to the dedicated and caring staff at GP surgeries and medical centres across the Gwent area who have been working so hard to deliver this vaccination programme.

Yes there have been some questions raised recently about the effectiveness of the Astra-Zeneca vaccine against the South Africa variant but scientists remain confident that the vaccines can be successfully modified in future to deal with any mutations of the virus.

The vaccination programme does of course come sadly too late for many victims of Covid-19, including the late Captain Sir Tom Moore who recently passed away at the age of one hundred.

It was moving to hear the bells of Raglan’s St Cadoc’s Church ring out in the wake of Sir Tom’s passing in celebration of a long and rich life in which he did so much to inspire others, particularly during the last year of the pandemic.

His knighthood was well-deserved and though he will be sorely missed, Sir Tom’s legacy will live on for a very long time to come.

Yes we’ve all been through a challenging, heart-breaking year but now that the vaccination programme is underway, it’s time for the UK and Welsh governments to get on with planning for the easing of the lockdown and kick-starting the economy.

Until this happens, financial support from the Welsh Government will continue to prove vital to keep businesses ticking over. I was therefore concerned when a constituent recently told me his company was unable to access the Business Fund Discretionary Grant as it was restricted to applications from limited companies with a turnover of less than £50,000 per annum – preventing many companies employing more than a few staff from applying.

I’m calling on the Welsh Government to do all it can to support both small and medium-size businesses and self-employed people across the country so that we retain as much economic infrastructure as possible and are best placed to build back better post-pandemic.

The Welsh Government’s budget, currently passing through the Senedd must prioritise Covid-19 spending for our NHS, including mental health services, and earmark funds for building back better and greener.