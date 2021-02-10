DOG OWNERS have been urged to take care after two reports of attempted pet thefts in Newport and Monmouthshire in the past week.

One victim sustained a facial injury after an attempted theft near Trellech Common in Monmouthshire on Tuesday. A man reported that, at around 4.50pm, he and his dog were in his car ready to return home after a walk when an unknown man grabbed him from the car and assaulted him.

The suspect made off empty handed in a dark blue/black Ford Ranger.

And on Saturday, February 6, a member of the public reported two men approached him while walking his dog on Corporation Road in Newport around 8.15pm.

One of the men attempted to distract the dog owner while another man attempted to cut the dog’s lead with scissors. The dog owner and the dog were able to run off unharmed.

Inspector Nikki Hughes said: “Understandably, reports of this nature are very concerning to dog owners and we would like to reassure residents that they are being investigated thoroughly.

“We have received two calls from members of the public today reporting concerns around suspicious vehicles and in particular men asking about dogs and dog kennels. We would urge anyone who sees anything suspicious to report it to police.

“Dog owners are urged to take extra security measures to ensure the safety of their dogs for example by ensuring your pet is microchipped and to check your privacy settings on social media before sharing pictures of your pet online, as this can attract the attention of some criminals.

“I also want to encourage those who are buying dogs to really consider where the pet has come from and ensure that it is being purchased legally. Advice can be found online on the checks you should make before purchasing a new dog or puppy.”

Anyone with any information or who sees anyone behaving suspiciously is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 reference 2100048681 or 999 in an emergency.

Following these recent attempted pet thefts, Gwent Police and pet charity the Blue Cross have issued the following advice for dog owners:

Ensure your pet is microchipped – if your dog runs off and it is found, you can be easily traced as its owner. If your dog is stolen, when it is taken to the vets, they will discover that the dog is chipped and you will be identified as its rightful owner

Don’t leave dogs unattended in the street, however small and friendly the community

Don’t leave them alone in a car

Ensure your garden is secure and don’t leave them alone for long periods of time

If you keep them outside, make sure your property and kennels are secure

For more advice visit the Blue Cross website bluecross.org.uk/pet-advice/protect-your-dog-against-theft