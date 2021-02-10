AFTER Parc Nant Y Waun in Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, was awarded a wildlife garden ‘development package’ by Keep Wales Tidy, there has been a continuation of the hard work by a dedicated team of volunteers to prepare the ground ahead of the Spring.

The 'development package' is part of Keep Wales Tidy's Local Places for Nature scheme, with four other large-scale projects also underway in Blaenau Gwent.

Sally Morgan, Community Project Officer for Blaenau Gwent, said: "The Parc Nant Y Waun wildlife garden will be filled with pollinator-friendly plants, more than 100 trees and a variety of other habitats.

"It’s a big project, so we’ve been incredibly grateful for the support of local volunteers who have helped us, alongside the Friends of Parc Nant Y Waun. Special thanks to the members of Coed Cae Connect and Brynmawr Rotary Club as well".

Ms Morgan - who is passionate about working with communities and protecting the environment for future generations - added: "Keep Tidy Wales offer free packages that have been designed to not only give nature a helping hand but also benefit people’s health and well-being.

"Our aim is to bring communities together, encourage people to volunteer outdoors and create green spaces for everyone to enjoy."

Other projects to have benefited from different 'packages' include Terence Garden in Brynmawr, and Blaina Community Centre. Both of these have been awarded 'food growing packages' the aim of which is to involve the whole community in growing and distributing their own fruit and vegetables.

One Life Autism Society, located at the Log Cabin in Hilltop, Ebbw Vale, has also been given a sustainable drainage garden that is specially designed to help catch rainwater, reducing the amount of surface water runoff.

"Spring Clean Cymru will be taking place between May 28 and June 13 this year," said Ms Morgan.

"We’ll be encouraging individuals and households to clean up their local area."