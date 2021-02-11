A PAEDOPHILE who secretly filmed underage teenage girls has been jailed for 12 months.

Lee Holland, from Abergavenny, installed a spy camera in lavatories so he could watch back videos he captured of his victims for his own sexual gratification.

The 54-year-old civil engineer was locked up after Cardiff Crown Court heard of his “shocking and disgusting” offences.

Prosecutor Jenny Yeo also told how Holland had used his iPhone to record a young girl undressing in a changing room at Abergavenny Leisure Centre.

She said police raided the home the defendant shared with his wife in December 2019.

Officers recovered child sex abuse videos and pictures, some showing victims as young as seven, stored on a desktop computer.

While analysing these sick images they came across the recordings Holland had made himself.

The defendant, of Holywell Road East, Abergavenny, pleaded guilty to two counts of voyeurism and five charges of observing a person doing a private act.

Holland also admitted three counts of making indecent images of a child.

There were for four category A, 12 category B and 196 category C images.

Karl Williams, mitigating, admitted: “Frankly these were disgusting offences.”

His barrister added: “He defendant has no previous convictions.

“The defendant wishes to apologise to his victims and he would appear to be sincere in that.

“He made full admissions and accepts the upset he has caused. The defendant is deeply ashamed for the distress he has caused.”

Mr Williams said Holland was an expert in bridge surveying and earned an annual salary of around £49,000.

He also revealed his client had worked with a community group helping refugees and asylum seekers.

Judge Michael Fitton QC told Holland: “Your own counsel describes your offences as shocking and disgusting.

“You became hooked on using pornography and chat lines.”

The judge said the defendant was in denial about being a paedophile and added: “You became attracted to young females.”

Holland will have to register as a sex offender and will be made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.