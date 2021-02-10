VOTING in the Senedd elections could take place over a number of days if it can't take place on May 6.

An emergency bill has been approved by Members of the Senedd, which would allow the election to be postponed by up to six months, should it be deemed not safe enough to hold an election in May.

Ministers stressed the election should go ahead on May 6, and that "everyone should prepare on that basis."

The Welsh Elections (Coronavirus) Bill will introduce a range of measures to make it easier for those affected by the pandemic to vote.

One of the measures approved by Members of the Senedd is include allowing voting to take place over "one or more additional days" if the election cannot take place on May 6.

The Bill will become law following Royal Assent by Her Majesty the Queen, which is anticipated in the coming weeks.

Minister for Housing and Local Government, Julie James said: “I’m pleased Members of the Senedd have given their approval for the Welsh Elections (Coronavirus) Bill to become law.

“Given the unpredictable nature of the virus, there is significant uncertainty about what the public health situation will be like in May. That’s why we’ve acted now to respond to the potential risks to the election arising from the pandemic.

“The Bill Members of the Senedd have approved, by a large majority, will help ensure people can exercise their democratic right to vote in the election, but to do so in a safe and secure way.

“The Welsh Government appreciates the huge efforts being made by the staff who run our elections to ensure it can be held safely on Thursday, May 6.”