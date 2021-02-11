POLICE found more than £6,000 in cash in the bedroom of a trainee plumber who was dealing drugs.
Officers found the stash after Ethan Brown had been “boxed in” by them at the McDonald’s drive-thru in the Rogerstone area of Newport.
Nik Strobl, prosecuting, said the 21-year-old was caught drug driving in a Vauxhall Astra last February.
Police recovered bundles of money after searching Brown’s home and they also found a mobile phone with drug-related messages relating to him trafficking cannabis.
The defendant, of Laburnum Close, Rogerstone, Newport, pleaded guilty to possession of the class B drug with intent to supply.
He also admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis.
Gareth Williams, mitigating, said his client had been using the drug and was “persuaded” to start dealing to friends.
His barrister told Cardiff Crown Court: “The defendant is capable of much more. He is on a course training to become a plumber.
“He’s still only 21. He’s made a mistake and shown poor judgement.”
Judge Daniel Williams jailed Brown for 24 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and ordered him to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.
The defendant is due to face a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing on June 9.
Brown was banned from driving and fined by magistrates last year for the drug driving offence.