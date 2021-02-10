A 16-YEAR-OLD from Caerphilly has been missing since Saturday.
Gwent Police are appealing for information to help find Lewys Lintern, who was last seen at his home address.
He is described as being white, 5ft 4, of slim build, with short brown hair and a pale complexion.
Lewys is known to have links in the Cardiff area.
Anyone with information relating to Lewys' whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting 2100044034 or direct message us on Facebook or Twitter.