TWO suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old father who was found dead in a city street.

Tomasz Waga’s body was found by a member of the public in Cardiff at around 11.30pm on Thursday, January 28.

Two men, aged 29 and 23, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody at Cardiff Bay police station.

Mr Waga’s body was discovered in Westville Road in the Penylan area of the capital.

Forensic examination of a flat in Penlline Road, Whitchurch, is continuing following their arrest on Monday evening.

The victim’s family has been updated and continue to be supported by family liaison officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark O’Shea, who is leading the inquiry, said: “These arrests are a significant development in the investigation but enquiries are still very much on going.

“We are grateful for the response from the public so far but we are still keen to speak to anyone who was in or driving through the Newport Road and Westville Road areas between 10pm and midnight on Thursday, January 28.

“We know Tomasz had travelled from the Dagenham area on Thursday to an address at 319 Newport Road, Cardiff.

“We believe that a disturbance took place at around 10.30pm at this location during which he was assaulted, enquiries are ongoing to establish how he then ended up in Westville Road where he was discovered.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in Westville Road, Minster Road or near to 319 Newport Road between 10pm and midnight to contact the incident room as the smallest piece of information; however inconsequential it may seem, may be valuable to our investigation. “

An incident room has been set up at Cardiff Central Police Station and the investigation is being led by South Wales Police’s major crime team.

Anybody with information should contact 101 or provide information online at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP21B26-PO1

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.