TORFAEN dog owners have been urged to keep their dogs under control around livestock after a number of reports of sheep worrying around Pontypool.
Over the past few weeks, Torfaen council has received reports of sheep worrying taking place along a circular walking route which runs from Pontypool Park, to the Grotto, and to the Folly.
Sheep worrying, which includes allowing dogs to attack or chase sheep, is an offence, and in some circumstances, farmers are legally entitled to shoot dogs if they are endangering their sheep.
Dog owners have been reminded to follow the Countryside Code while out walking, and respect the land they are walking on. A lot of land on these walks is private, even though it may have a footpath or right of way.
Dogs should be kept on leads at all times when walking near livestock.
Livestock, particularly sheep, can be panicked by dogs going to chase them, which can cause them both stress and physical harm. They can be especially vulnerable during lambing season.
And parasites found in some dog faeces can cause harm to livestock. Torfaen council urged residents to pick up any dog waste when walking near local farms.
To report incidents of sheep worrying, contact Gwent Police by calling 101.