TWO drug dealers were jailed for a combined total of nearly seven years after they pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine.
Luke Walshe, 22, of Walford Davies Drive, Newport, and Jordan Harding, 23, of Vermeer Crescent, Newport, were locked up at Cardiff Crown Court.
Both defendants admitted possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of cannabis.
Luke Walshe
The offences were committed in Newport on September 22, 2019.
Walshe was jailed for four years by Judge Daniel Williams.
Jordan Harding
Harding was sent to prison for two years and eight months.
They were ordered to pay a £181 victim surcharge after their release from custody.
Outside the court, a Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We are committed to tackling illegal drug supply in Gwent.
"This type of criminality can have far-reaching consequences and a huge impact on local communities.
"We’ll continue our proactive work to identify offenders and bring them to justice, and ask anyone with information relating to illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood to report it to 101.”