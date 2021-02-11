THE "significant" jail sentence handed to a young Newport man caught dealing cocaine, should be a deterrent to others from getting involved in the illegal drugs trade, say Gwent Police.
Jamil Bin-Salah was last week jailed for two years and eight months after police officers found cocaine and "a vast quantity of cash" at his home in the city.
A police officer spotted the 22-year-old acting suspiciously in the Somerton area last month, and Bin-Salah led officers on a chase, before being caught at his home.
Cardiff Crown Court was told Bin-Salah was an aspiring young journalist who had written for the Football Association of Wales.
PC Craig Andrews, the officer in the case, said: “Jamil Bin-Salah is another young person who chanced his arm in the drug dealing business and is now facing the consequences of his actions.
“Drugs have no place in our society; they often ruin lives. Gwent Police is committed to tackling this form of illegal activity in our communities.
“Hopefully this significant sentence will deter others who are considering getting themselves involved in the supply of drugs.”
Sentencing Bin-Salah, the judge Recorder IWL Jones told him: “You are an intelligent young man. You should have known better."
A Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing will take place at a later date.
