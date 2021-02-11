PATIENTS' lives could have been put in danger by the actions of 'despicable' thieves who stole £35,000 worth of copper cable from a Gwent hospital.
The thieves disabled the emergency generator at St Woolos Hospital in Newport during the theft - overnight on Monday-Tuesday February 4-5 - meaning that if there had been a power cut, patients' have been in danger.
The incident caused "significant disruption" during the ongoing extremely busy winter period for the NHS in Gwent, made even more challenging by the coronavirus pandemic.
Gwent Police believe a large vehicle would have been needed to transport such a large amount of cable.
Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has urged anyone with information about the theft to "do the right thing" and come forward.
“This despicable theft has caused significant cost and disruption to local NHS services at a time when our staff are facing extra pressures due to the Covid-19 pandemic," said a health board spokesperson.
“Thankfully, the incident did not affect patient care. However, the theft disabled our emergency electrical generator at St Woolos Hospital and patients could have been harmed, or even lost their lives, in the event of a power cut.
“We would ask anyone with information to do the right thing and contact Gwent Police immediately.”
If you saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or if you have been offered large amounts of copper cable, contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting 2100041685.
You can also send a direct message with information to Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.
