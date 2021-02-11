LAST night's "extreme freeze" is causing problems on some Gwent roads this morning.

Temperatures in the region dropped to as low as -4C overnight, and has left many roads frozen this morning.

The lanes in Caerleon have proven particularly difficult, with social media posts warning residents to avoid the area.

Cars have been struggling with the lanes in Caerleon

In other parts of the UK, temperatures plunged to their lowest in more than two decades, following an “extreme freeze”.

The mercury dropped to -22.9C in Braemar, Aberdeenshire, the coldest temperature recorded in the UK since 1995, the Met Office said.

Forecasters said the last time a temperature below -20C was recorded in the UK was December 23 2010.

Scattered snow showers and some sunshine are forecast for large swathes of the UK during the rest of today.

Yellow weather warnings for areas where wintry weather could cause travel disruption have been issued for the morning, covering the eastern half of Scotland and England, Devon, and south-west Wales.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in place for much of Wales - including Gwent - for Saturday.

As the snow clears towards the east through the morning, it could become “quite pleasant outside with the sunshine, although still bitterly cold” in western areas, according to Met Office meteorologist Clare Nasir.

The latest plunge in temperatures comes after Tuesday night, when -17.1C was recorded in the Scottish Highlands.

Ms Nasir said that on Friday and over the weekend the weather is expected to turn “quite hazardous” as “an area of cloud and rain” coupled with extremely cold air brings further risk of snow, and “perhaps even of freezing rain”.

The Centrepoint charity for homeless youth has urged people to contact them or Streetlink on 0300 500 0914 if they see people living out in the cold.

Charities have also advised offering anyone sleeping rough a hot drink, meal, blankets or clothing.

The NHS said that, despite the tough conditions, many vaccination centres have remained open, and any missed appointments will be rescheduled.