THREE new coronavirus deaths have been confirmed in Gwent today, among 27 across Wales, as the all-Wales case rate continues to fall.

The newly confirmed deaths in Gwent (Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area) take the total here since the pandemic began to 921, and the Wales-wide total to 5,059, according to Public Health Wales.

There have been 410 newly confirmed cases in Wales today, including 54 in Gwent, the latter one of the lowest single-day figures of since early last autumn.

Today's new cases from in Gwent, are: Torfaen, 17; Newport, 16; Caerphilly, eight; Blaenau Gwent, seven; Monmouthshire, six.

There have now been 197,754 confirmed cases across Wales, including 39,085 in Gwent.

More than 28,500 people in Wales received a first dose of coronavirus vaccine yesterday, taking the total to 684,097.

The all-Wales rolling weekly case rate - to the week ending February 6 - is 107.4 per 100,000 population.

Torfaen (145.8) continues to have the highest rate in Gwent and the fourth highest rate in Wales, while Newport (108) has the seventh highest rate in Wales, and Caerphilly (104.4) has the 10th highest rate in Wales.

The rolling weekly case rate in Blaenau Gwent - 93 per 100,000 - is the eighth lowest of Wales' 22 council areas, while Monmouthshire (72.9) has the fourth lowest rolling weekly case rate in Wales.

Ceredigion (46.8) has the lowest rate in Wales.

Wrexham (206.7) has the highest rate, and for the week to February 6 was the only area in Wales to have a rate of above 200 per 100,000. Flintshire (187.7) has the second highest rate.

The test positivity rate across Wales for the week to February 6 was 9.1 per cent. Torfaen (11.3 per cent) had Gwent's highest test positivity rate for that week.

The newly confirmed cases across Wales today are:

Cardiff - 55

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 42

Powys - 37

Wrexham - 27

Flintshire - 25

Swansea - 19

Torfaen - 17

Vale of Glamorgan - 17

Newport - 16

Conwy - 15

Denbighshire - 14

Neath Port Talbot - 14

Gwynedd - 13

Carmarthenshire - 13

Anglesey - 12

Bridgend - 11

Caerphilly - eight

Blaenau Gwent - seven

Monmouthshire - six

Ceredigion - two

Pembrokeshire - two

Merthyr Tydfil - none

Unknown location - two

Resident outside Wales - 36

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.