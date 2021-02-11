POLICE officers have urged residents to be wary of burglars following a spate of thefts from properties.

Residents have been reminded to keep doors, windows and outbuildings locked.

A series of burglaries was reported in and around the Magor area last week.

On Tuesday February 2, items including a sat-nav, jewellery, cash and bank cards were stolen from a house in South Row, Redwick.

A chainsaw and hedge-cutters were also stolen from the homeowner's shed.

Officers believe the items were taken between 6.30pm and 9.30pm.

While investigating that incident, officers were also told of a shed break-in in the nearby area.

There, someone had cut off the shed's lock, but no items were stolen.

Then, on Wednesday February 3, two properties in Windsor Close, Magor, were broken into.

A pair of Bose headphones, money, bank cards, and a set of car keys were among the items stolen.

Officers believe the properties were targeted between midnight and 4am.

“We want to reassure residents that we’re investigating each reported crime, and patrols are in place," Gwent Police Detective Constable Alistair Frame said.

“These crimes are thought to have taken place across the late evening and early hours of the morning, so we’d like to remind our communities to keep all doors and windows locked and consider extra protection for garden sheds.

“We’d also ask people to consider CCTV, like motion sensitive cameras, which will make their properties more secure."

Anyone who notices suspicious activity in the area should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting reference number 2100039011.

If you see a crime taking place, you should call 999 immediately.