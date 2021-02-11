A MAN who pleaded guilty to being armed with a Taser stun gun was warned by a judge he faces going straight to prison.
Kai Diamond, 21, formerly of Rectory Road, Swfrydd, admitted possessing a prohibited weapon on July 12, 2019 at Cardiff Crown Court.
The defendant’s case was adjourned until March 5 for the preparation of a report by the Probation Service.
Diamond will also be sentenced after he pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to possessing cannabis with intent to supply.
Judge Michael Fitton QC told him: “You are at risk of an immediate custodial sentence.”
Diamond was granted conditional bail.
The defendant, who the court was told now lives in the Birmingham area, was represented by Ed Mitchard and the prosecution by Emma Harris.