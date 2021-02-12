AS it is Valentine's Day on Sunday we asked our camera club members to send us pictures based on the theme 'Love is...'. Here's a small selection of what they sent. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 4,200 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Aww: Love is... having a best friend who is always by your side. Here is Maisie, eight months and Samuel, two. Picture: Laura Bassett

Sweet: Love Hearts up close taken by Matt Hawkins

Cwtch: Love is... my best friend, Nia says Becky Lee

Happy: Kirsty Cooke-Jones sent in this picture of her and her wife on their wedding day. She says: "Love is... love."

Leaf: A simple expression of love taken in Usk by Jennifer Wareham

Yummy: Love is... unity, compassion, friendship, teamwork. But most importantly, love is... cake. Leah Challenger shared this picture from a wedding she shot at Bedwelty house, Tredegar in December

Heart: Love is... sparkles and magic. Picture: Leah Challenger

Caring: Love is... checking in on your loved ones and making sure they’re okay, even if they seem to be... especially in these uncertain times. Picture taken at Fourteen Locks by Rebecca Thorpe

Relations: Jaynie Eccles sent in this picture of her inlaws Sharon and Eddie Powderhill to illustrate what love is. They have been married for almost 33 years and Jaynie says: "They have been an inspiration to me. You can see the love they still have for each other, in their eyes and their laughs. Hope my marriage will be as strong and happy as theirs."

Bench: Rebecca Lucy Smith took this picture of a romanitc seat ideal for Valentine's Day