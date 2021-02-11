KATE Garraway has shared a heartbreaking update with fans amid her husband’s ongoing battle with coronavirus.

The Good Morning Britain presenter spoke about her husband, Derek Draper, on Thursday morning’s instalment of the ITV breakfast show.

Derek was rushed to hospital in March last year before entering a coma on April 5.

Kate has updated fans on her husband’s health throughout the pandemic via Good Morning Britain and her social media channels.

The television presenter is releasing a book in April where she will “share the raw and emotional story” of her husband’s “long fight” against Covid-19.

Presenting Thursday’s show alongside co-host Ben Shephard on Thursday the 53-year-old revealed she has not seen her husband since Christmas.

Following Kate's return from her own illness, Ben asked: “And how are you? How is the situation? How is Derek?”

Kate was updating viewers on Thursday morning's Good Morning Britain show. (PA)

Kate said: "Well, I have not been able to see him. Ben, I have not been able to see him since Christmas.

"Erm, which means of course he is back in a situation of looking at strangers in masks and, you know, I think that is a situation for everybody in the country who has somebody in hospital at the moment.

"It is not unique to him. It is tough."

She added: "It is also the same for people in care homes and when you are somebody like him who is, you know, dealing with a consciousness problem and trying to emerge, I cannot help but fear it is not helpful.

"I feel like it is."