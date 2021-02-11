MORE than £16,000 has been donated to St David's Hospice Care by a Gwent-based housing association.

Melin Homes supported the charity as their charity of the year in 2019 and 2020.

Through sponsorship of events, fundraising in the office and online fundraising, Melin Homes raised £16,559 for the charity.

Kris Broome, from St David's Hospice Care, said: “We were delighted when we first learned that we were to be the nominated charity of the year for Melin homes.

"Working with the team at Melin was a real pleasure, always happy to hear of our next fundraising idea and wanting to find out more so they could inform their staff.

"Not only did they engage in many activities, they were always happy to consider sponsoring events and campaigns that we developed.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all involved from everyone involved with St David’s Hospice Care.”

Staff at the housing association found innovative ways to fundraise during the pandemic, holding virtual breakfasts, raffles and pin badges.

They also managed to rope in senior managements to complete dares including TikTok dances, a marshmallow challenge, and even bringing back the ice bucket challenge.

Chief executive, Paula Kennedy said: "Many people have experienced the loss of a relative or friend who had a life limiting condition and I’ve heard first-hand how excellent the care that St David’s gives to support people is.

"As a charity they can’t do this great work without the continued need to fundraise and at Melin we wanted to go the extra mile to support them for two years, and I couldn’t be prouder of our staff and the amount they raised.”

Melin have already sponsored St David’s Tour De Gwent which is due to take place later this year, and already have a staff team eagerly waiting to take part.