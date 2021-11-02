Road closed in Newport after lorry overturns - live updates
- - The A4810 Queensway Meadows Westbound is closed after a lorry overturned near the KFC in Spytty
- - There is queueing traffic due to accident from Meadows Road (Stratstone Roundabout) to A48 Spytty Road (Leeway Roundabout)
- - It is affecting traffic heading into Newport from M4 J23A (Magor Services)
- - Welfare of the people involved unknown currently
- - The lorry is now up but the road remains closed and traffic still heavy
