Road closed in Newport after lorry overturns - live updates

1
By Jonathon Hill

Last updated:

    - The A4810 Queensway Meadows Westbound is closed after a lorry overturned near the KFC in Spytty
  • - There is queueing traffic due to accident from Meadows Road (Stratstone Roundabout) to A48 Spytty Road (Leeway Roundabout)
  • - It is affecting traffic heading into Newport from M4 J23A (Magor Services)
  • - Welfare of the people involved unknown currently
  • - The lorry is now up but the road remains closed and traffic still heavy