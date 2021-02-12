WALES will reach its first coronavirus vaccine milestone, thanks to the “phenomenal effort” of NHS staff, says first minister Mark Drakeford.

Everyone in the first four priority groups in Wales will by the end of this weekend have been offered a first dose of vaccine, meeting the mid-February target.

Arrangements are in place to make sure no-one is left behind, and if someone missed an appointment because they were ill, a new appointment will be made.

Those who originally turned down the vaccine but may now have changed their mind, will also be able to make a new appointment.

“To have achieved this first milestone and offered vaccination to everyone in the first four priority groups – those most vulnerable to coronavirus – is a truly phenomenal effort,” said Mr Drakeford.

READ MORE:

“I want to thank everyone who has been working around the clock. Of course, the hard work has only just begun –there are many, many more people to vaccinate yet, and a lot of second doses still to give.”

The NHS has confirmed everyone in the first four priority groups has been contacted to be offered an appointment.

If health boards have been unable to contact someone on the list, or if an appointment has been missed, systems are in place to go back and check and re-arrange a new appointment for anyone who wants to be vaccinated.

The latest figures show 684,097 people have received their first dose of the vaccine.

Health minister Vaughan Gething added: “Every vaccine given to someone in Wales is a small victory against the virus and we are already looking ahead to meeting our next milestone.

“Not everyone in these groups will have attended their appointment yet, some will not have responded, and some will have chosen not to have the vaccine.

“We would ask individuals to keep their appointments as allocated where possible. If people cannot attend their appointment for a genuine reason we ask them to let the health board know via the contact details provided in their invitation. The appointment can then be rearranged.

“Once you have been vaccinated, you should continue to follow the guidance of staying at home, staying two metres apart, washing your hands and wearing a face covering to protect those around you.”

To date, 13,988 care home residents, 33,832 care home staff, 160,106 over-80s, 117,181 healthcare workers, and 248,827 people aged 70-79 have been reported to have had their first dose of the vaccine.

The Wales vaccination programme in numbers

13,988 care home residents have been reported to have had their first dose of the vaccine, as well as 33,832 care home staff.

160,106 over-80s have been reported to have had their first dose.

117,181 healthcare workers have been reported to have had their first dose.