Two men have been charged following the death of 23-year-old Tomasz Waga, and both will appear before Cardiff Magistrates Court tomorrow (Friday, February 12).
Damjano Velo, 23, from Whitchurch, Cardiff has been charged with murder, while Behar Kaci, 29, of no fixed address, has been charged with drugs and money laundering offences.
South Wales Police said Mr Waga's family had been updated and continued to be supported by family liaison officers.
Last month his family paid tribute to him, saying he was a much loved man and taken too soon.
Detective Chief Inspector Mark O’Shea who is leading the investigation said: “The charging of these two men is a significant step in the investigation into the murder of Tomasz Waga but enquiries are still very much on-going.
“I am appealing to anyone who was in Westville Road, Minster Road or near to 319 Newport Road between 10pm and midnight on Thursday 28th January, to contact the incident room as the smallest piece of information; however inconsequential it may seem, may be valuable to our investigation.”
Anybody with information should contact 101 or provide information online via the Major Investigation Public Portal https://mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP21B26-PO1. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
