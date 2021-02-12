A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

PAUL TOWNSEND, 32, of Railway Street, Llanhilleth, Abertillery, was jailed for six weeks after he admitted being unfit to drive through drugs on the A4042, Pontymoile, Pontypool, and driving with delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, a cannabis derivative, in his blood on Mount Pleasant Road, Ebbw Vale.

He was banned from driving for two years and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

NATHAN JENKINS, 39, of Cardiff Prison, was jailed for four weeks after he admitted being found at the Polo Grounds, New Inn, Pontypool, with intent to steal.

He was ordered to pay a £122 surcharge.

CHRISTINE KENNY, 33, of Clifton Place, Newport, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, after she admitted breaching a criminal behaviour order.

She was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

MILAN HORVATH, 34, of Goossens Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £317 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to possessing crack cocaine and failing to surrender.

GERMAINE WILLIAMS, 28, of Graig Park Lane, Newport, was ordered to pay £875 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she was found guilty of driving without insurance in her absence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

RICHARD LEE CRAIG PACE, 36, of Richmond Road, Roath, Cardiff, was jailed for 20 weeks after he pleaded guilty to two counts of stealing goods worth £767.98 from Boots in Newport and driving whilst disqualified on the Southern Distributor Road.

He was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

RICHARD JOHN JONES, 32, of Somerset Street, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £154 in a fine and a surcharge after he admitted stealing goods worth £75.96 from Tesco in Risca.

DANIEL FUBARA, 32, of Salisbury Road, Bristol, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted failing to provide a specimen in Newport.

He was ordered to pay £494 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.