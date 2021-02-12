NEWPORT City Council is to trial a lower speed limit on a section of the A48 Southern Distributor Road (SDR) in the city.
The council plans to introduce a temporary speed limit on the road, in both directions, either side of the junction with Usk Way (A4042).
The area immediately around that junction - where the Blaina Wharf pub is located - will become a 30mph zone from Monday February 22.
Usk Way will have a 30mph limit between the SDR junction and the junction with Frederick Street, Pill.
On the SDR, the 30mph zone will stretch eastwards over the SDR bridge, ending 200 metres before the junction with Corporation Road.
West of the Usk Way junction, the SDR will be made into 40mph zone until the approach to the Transporter Bridge access road.
The temporary speed limit is being introduced to that stretch of the SDR several months after councillors raised safety concerns, in the wake of the death of 16-year-old boy Joshua Fletcher near the Blaina Wharf junction.
The new speed limit zone will be in effect for the next 18 months. The scheme will then be reviewed by the council.