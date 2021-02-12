A LORRY driver involved in a crash on Newport’s Southern Distributor Road earlier this month was nearly four times the drink drive limit.
Jozef Veselak, 41, from Slovakia, was jailed following the collision which left two vehicles written off.
• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox
He pleaded guilty to driving a Renault HGV with 138 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on February 5.
The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
MORE NEWS
- Paedophile jailed for using hidden camera to spy on teenage girls
- Cannabis farmer caught with plants growing in his bedrooms and on the landing
- Paedophile abused children ‘over and over again’ during 1970s and 1980s
Veselak, of Jan Zeman, Trecinn, was sent to prison for 18 weeks after admitting the offence at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
The defendant was banned from driving for 32 months.
He must also pay £213 in costs and a victim surcharge following his release from jail.