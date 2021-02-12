A BRILLIANT community in Caerphilly has raised almost £30,000 for a mum and nurse who has received the awful news that she has terminal cancer.

In June last year, mother-of-one Sarah Hall, who has previously recovered from bowel cancer, started getting uncontrollable pains.

Following tests at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Mrs Hall and her husband Chris were told she had a rare and aggressive form of poorly differentiated neuroendocrine cancer with small cell differentiation - with a prognosis of less than a year.

Mrs Hall, who worked as a pre-operative assessment nurse at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, underwent treatment which consisted of six rounds of chemotherapy, and then radiotherapy, with a view to surgically removing the tumour if it shrank in size.

Due to pandemic restrictions, Mrs Hall went through the whole process without her husband and three-year-old daughter Jessica.

Following that, she found out her tumour had shrunk by November, but in December she received the news that the cancer had spread to her liver, and it was terminal.

“There is nothing that they can do to cure it, but the NHS offered chemotherapy to hopefully suppress it and prolong Sarah’s life,” said husband Mr Hall.

“It is really emotional and difficult to think about how our daughter will react to the loss of her mother at such a young age.”

READ MORE:

“I can’t protect Jessica from this, and it breaks me every time I think about it - but I will do my best as Sarah will live on through her, and I will always keep her memory alive.”

Following Mrs Hall’s diagnosis of terminal cancer ,her community has rallied to raise £25,609 so far for treatment in London which unavailable on the NHS. She needs £30,000 for the treatment.

To make a donation to Mrs Hall's fundraising page, visit uk.gofundme.com/f/sarah-hall-fundraising

While the cancer will be with Sarah for the rest of her life, the treatment would prolong her life, meaning she will be able to make more memories with her family.

Friend Billie Attard, who organised the fundraising, explained: “We researched any private treatment available, and have found some options that are not available on the NHS but are reasonably successful at fighting this type of cancer and prolonging Sarah’s life.

“I then set up the Sarah Hall Fundraising page on Facebook with the aim of raising some money to go towards the private treatment.

“Our raffle had 50 prizes donated by small businesses across Caerphilly, and we also have a raffle being run by companies in west Wales.

“This treatment will hopefully offer Sarah some comfort from any pain and prolong her life, providing more precious time with her three-year-old, husband, family and friends."

Mr Hall added: “The support has been really overwhelming, which is a testament to the kind of person Sarah is."