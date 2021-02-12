A THIEF who burgled a care home is facing a certain prison sentence after pleading guilty to the raid.
Kieran Davies, 34, of Watchhouse Parade, Newport, admitted committing the break-in at the city’s Capel Grange Nursing Home on December 4, 2020.
He also pleaded guilty to an attempted burglary in Monmouth Castle Drive as well as stealing alcohol.
All the offences took place last December, Cardiff Crown Court was told.
Davies appeared in court via a video link from the capital city’s prison and his sentence was adjourned.
He was represented by Harry Baker and the prosecution by Emma Harris.
The defendant was remanded in custody by Judge Christopher Vosper QC.