GWENT Police would like to speak to these men this weekend.
Can you help officers find them?
Jason Baker
Police are appealing for information to find Jason Baker who has been recalled to prison.
The 25-year-old, from Newport, was jailed for five years and nine months for possession with intent to supply class A drugs after being sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court in June 2019.
Baker, who was released on licence, has now been recalled to prison for breaching his licence conditions.
If you have any information on his whereabouts please call 101 quoting reference 2100040933 or alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Joshua Adams
Officers are re-appealing for information to find Joshua Adams, aged 32, from Newport.
Police would like to speak to him in connection with an assault investigation.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting reference 2000441620 or send us a direct message via Facebook or Twitter.
Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.