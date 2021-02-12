Traffic is moving slowly on the M4 in Newport due to icicles on an overhead bridge.
----------
UPDATE 9.25AM: Congestion has now eased.
----------
The latest traffic reports show "very slow traffic" on the eastbound carriageway of the motorway, between Junction 27 (High Cross) and Junction 25 (Caerleon) – either side of the Brynglas Tunnels.
The AA said work is under way to "remove icicles from a bridge" over the M4.
A "traffic break" is being used to control the flow of vehicles, the AA added.
The latest traffic cameras show queues of slow-moving traffic on the eastbound side of the road as far east as Junction 24 (Coldra).
More to follow.