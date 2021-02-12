HOUSEHOLDERS in Monmouthshire have been issued with an apology after being mistakenly told their rents would increase by 2.75 per cent.

Monmouthshire Housing Association (MHA) said the mistake was “due to an administrative error”, and that the increase is actually 1.5 per cent.

Capsel, which acts on behalf of MHA as their letting agent, recently sent out the letter to notify tenants of an increase in rents from April.

Monmouthshire councillor Armand Watts said residents in his ward “expressed upset” over the increase.

A spokeswoman for MHA said: “MHA’s board agreed a 1.5 per cent rental increase on all market rent and intermediate rent properties managed by Capsel.

“A letter was recently sent to all tenants notifying them of this increase.

“Unfortunately, due to an administrative error, the increase was incorrectly stated as 2.75 per cent instead of the actual increase of 1.5 per cent.

“The rental amount stated was correct on all the letters with regards to monetary value received by tenants.

“All tenants have received an updated notification with an apology and the correct percentage increase shown.”

The letter sent to tenants says the increase is in line with tenancy agreements.

But Cllr Watts said a lot of people will be “struggling to pay” due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The reality is we’ve got to question if they are social landlords, what are they doing putting up the rent? Is it appropriate?

“There will be a lot of people, whether it’s in Caerphilly or Monmouthshire, who are self-employed and who will have to suffer another increase.”

Council house rents will also increase by 1.5 per cent in Caerphilly from April, the county borough council’s cabinet recently agreed.