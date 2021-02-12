ONE new coronavirus death has been confirmed in Gwent today, among 25 across Wales.

It means that since the turn of the year, 246 deaths have been confirmed in Gwent (Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area), out of 1,590 in Wales, according to Public Health Wales.

The total number of confirmed deaths since the pandemic began is now 5,084 throughout Wales, with 922 of these in Gwent.

A further 608 cases have been confirmed across Wales today, including 102 in Gwent, the latter as follows: Caerphilly, 41; Newport, 27; Blaenau Gwent, 12; Monmouthshire, 12; Torfaen, 10.

There have now been 198,362 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wales, including 39,187 in Gwent.

Approaching 32,000 people in Wales received a first dose of coronavirus vaccine yesterday, taking the total to 715,944.

The all-Wales rolling weekly case rate - to the week ending February 7- is 102.3 per 100,000 population.

Torfaen (127.7) continues to have the highest rate in Gwent and the fifth highest rate in Wales, though the rate in the county borough has more than halved in the past month.

Newport (104.1) has the sixth highest rate in Wales, and this fell by more than two-thirds in the three weeks to February 7.

The rolling weekly case rate in Blaenau Gwent - 98.8 per 100,000 - is the 10th highest of Wales' 22 council areas.

The rate in Caerphilly (92.8) has more than halved in the three weeks to February 7, and is currently the ninth lowest in Wales.

Monmouthshire (68.7) has the fourth lowest rolling weekly case rate in Wales.

Ceredigion (38.5) has the lowest rate in Wales.

No council area in Wales currently has a rolling weekly case rate of above 200 per 100,000. Wrexham (199.3) has the highest rate, and Flintshire (172.3) has the second highest rate.

The test positivity rate across Wales for the week to February 7 was 8.7 per cent. Torfaen (10.1 per cent) had Gwent's highest test positivity rate for that week.

The newly confirmed cases across Wales today are:

Cardiff - 102

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 58

Swansea - 43

Caerphilly - 41

Powys - 41

Wrexham - 35

Carmarthenshire - 35

Neath Port Talbot - 29

Flintshire - 28

Newport - 27

Vale of Glamorgan - 20

Gwynedd - 17

Pembrokeshire - 16

Merthyr Tydfil - 13

Blaenau Gwent - 12

Monmouthshire - 12

Bridgend - 12

Conwy - 11

Torfaen - 10

Anglesey - 10

Denbighshire - seven

Ceredigion - three

Unknown location - six

Resident outside Wales - 20

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.