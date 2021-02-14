Today is Valentine's Day and we asked our readers to share their messages of love with us.

South Wales Argus: Kelly Maloney, of Gilfach, Bargoed to Joel Williams. "Happy Valentine’s Day! I told you I’d get you in the paper as well as the cat haha! Love you always xxx"Kelly Maloney, of Gilfach, Bargoed to Joel Williams. "Happy Valentine’s Day! I told you I’d get you in the paper as well as the cat haha! Love you always xxx" 

South Wales Argus: Jenna Mellon, of Newport, to Adam Mellon. "Happy Valentine's Day. Love you Always. Jenna xxx"Jenna Mellon, of Newport, to Adam Mellon. "Happy Valentine's Day. Love you Always. Jenna xxx"

South Wales Argus: Michael Jordan, of Newport, to Pamela Jordan. "My life is yours. My heart I give. Until we die. And while we LIVE."Michael Jordan, of Newport, to Pamela Jordan. "My life is yours. My heart I give. Until we die. And while we LIVE."

South Wales Argus: Catherine, of Caldicot, to Craig White. "We were best friends when we were young and 24 years later you found me again after moving away. You are my absolute world, my best friend my everything. Happy Valentine's Day. I cannot wait to marry you iCatherine, of Caldicot, to Craig White. "We were best friends when we were young and 24 years later you found me again after moving away. You are my absolute world, my best friend my everything. Happy Valentine's Day. I cannot wait to marry you in 2022."

South Wales Argus: Joseph Guard, of Lliswerry, Newport, to Joseph Porter. "All day, everyday. How my darling husband puts up with me on the daily is anyone’s guess, but I’m so glad you do! Happy Valentine’s Handsome, I love you 3,000! X"Joseph Guard, of Lliswerry, Newport, to Joseph Porter. "All day, everyday. How my darling husband puts up with me on the daily is anyone’s guess, but I’m so glad you do! Happy Valentine’s Handsome, I love you 3,000! X"

South Wales Argus: Paul Joy, of Hollybush, Cwmbran, to Janet Joy. "After 52 years of marriage, you are my rock and soulmate. We still make each other laugh and be happy together, I love the bones of you xx"Paul Joy, of Hollybush, Cwmbran, to Janet Joy. "After 52 years of marriage, you are my rock and soulmate. We still make each other laugh and be happy together, I love the bones of you xx"

South Wales Argus: Jaynie Eccles, of Newport, to her husband-to-be Ashley Powderhill. "September 2009 we got together, you were my high school sweet heart. You’ve made me laugh everyday since. You are my best friend. I cannot wait to become Mrs Powderhill later tJaynie Eccles, of Newport, to her husband-to-be Ashley Powderhill. "September 2009 we got together, you were my high school sweet heart. You’ve made me laugh everyday since. You are my best friend. I cannot wait to become Mrs Powderhill later this year."

South Wales Argus: Simon Ingham, of Rogerstone, to Paula Ingham. "Happy Valentine's Day Paula/Mummy! Lots of love from the boys in your life, Simon and Elis x x x"Simon Ingham, of Rogerstone, to Paula Ingham. "Happy Valentine's Day Paula/Mummy! Lots of love from the boys in your life, Simon and Elis x x x"

South Wales Argus: Rebecca Hagland, of Pontypool, to Daniel. "To the love of my life and best dad to my babies! The man I should have been calling my husband by now, if it wasn't for covid. What a year! But many more years of happiness to come. Forever and always. Rebecca Hagland, of Pontypool, to Daniel. "To the love of my life and best dad to my babies! The man I should have been calling my husband by now, if it wasn't for covid. What a year! But many more years of happiness to come. Forever and always. Happy Valentine's Day! Love you always x"

South Wales Argus: Richard Lakey, of Abercarn, to Nikki Lakey. "Happy Valentine’s Day to my beautiful wife. I know the last 12 months is not how we had planned, but still love you so much and look forward to many more Valentines together with bigger and better ceRichard Lakey, of Abercarn, to Nikki Lakey. "Happy Valentine’s Day to my beautiful wife. I know the last 12 months is not how we had planned, but still love you so much and look forward to many more Valentines together with bigger and better celebrations x I LOVE YOU x"

South Wales Argus: Bethan Watkins, of Pontypool, to Phil Watkins. "Wishing my forever Valentine husband, friend and soul mate a happy Valentine’s. Both of us don’t do pictures well but my words come from my heart and I want to say how much I love you millioBethan Watkins, of Pontypool, to Phil Watkins. "Wishing my forever Valentine husband, friend and soul mate a happy Valentine’s. Both of us don’t do pictures well but my words come from my heart and I want to say how much I love you millions. Thanks for being my husband for the last 12 wonderful years, 15 years together and many more happy years to come love your loving wife Bethan with love xxx"

South Wales Argus: Deryn Evans, of Newport, to Bethany. "I choose you to do life with, side by side, hand in hand. You make me laugh like no other and I’m forever grateful for you. Happy Valentine’s Day."Deryn Evans, of Newport, to Bethany. "I choose you to do life with, side by side, hand in hand. You make me laugh like no other and I’m forever grateful for you. Happy Valentine’s Day."

South Wales Argus: Sean, of Pontypool, to Debbie Williams. "Happy 7th Valentine’s Day Baby. Love you to the moon and back. xxx"Sean, of Pontypool, to Debbie Williams. "Happy 7th Valentine’s Day Baby. Love you to the moon and back. xxx"

South Wales Argus: Nicky Deacon to her husband Simon. "In sickness and in health and who could have predicted how sick I would be and you have looked after me unconditionally, I love you with all my heart and my broken brain."

South Wales Argus: Jason Silverback to his 'amazing wife' Emma Lou. "Thank you for being the best wife ever. I will always be here for you to laugh with and will always have a shoulder for you to cry on. Love you loads xxxx"

South Wales Argus: Bev Phillips Davies. "Happy valentines to this hunk thanks for all you do for me."

South Wales Argus: Adele Louise. "I want to wish my nan a Happy Valentine's Day. Her and my Bamp went on their first date on Valentine's Day in 1955 and have been together ever since. This will be their first Valentine's apart as my Bamp sadly passed away i

South Wales Argus: Moira Hookings to Leon and Evie. "Happy Valentine's Day. Leon and Evie are unable to see each other due to the lockdown. They are an amazing young couple. And happy birthday to Evie for later this month."

