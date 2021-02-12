A CWMBRAN care home has offered £175,000 to Torfaen County Borough Council for a parcel of land, which would be used to enable residents can see visitors outdoors through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Thistle Court Care Home in Ty Canol hopes to buy 1.1 acres of neighbouring land from the council to use as outdoor space where residents can “safely meet with visiting with family and friends”.
The leader of the council, Cllr Anthony Hunt, will decide next Tuesday, February 16, whether to accept an unsolicited offer for the land at Thistle Court, situated next to the care home.
A council report on the proposal says: “Because of the Covid pandemic, the care home’s owners are working on arrangements to be able to accommodate visits by family and friends of residents in an outdoor environment as soon as it is safe and permissible for care homes to do so.
“At present the care home has negligible outdoor space. The land would of course also be used by residents and staff for outdoor refreshment.”
The purchase price of £175,000 has been agreed after negotiations and validated by a firm of chartered surveyors.
Planning permission for a change of land use would be required by the care home if the leader accepted the offer.