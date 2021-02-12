A NEWPORT man has been banned by magistrates from entering most of the city centre.
Arnis Nassa has been handed a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) following a number of theft offences, including theft from vehicles, in Newport.
Nassa, 40, must not enter the area marked in red (see map below) - which includes the city centre and the Pill neighbourhood - unless he is attending pre-arranged appointments, Gwent Police said.
The CBO was imposed at Cwmbran Magistrates' Court.
“We know the order will be welcomed by those working and living in the city," said Newport crime and disorder reduction officer, PC Chris Butt.
“Applying for a CBO is always a last resort. Before then, we work with our partners to try and engage and support individuals involved in numerous offences.
“We hope the CBO will now act as a deterrent and help Nassa change his ways.”
The CBO states Nassa must not enter the area marked on the map, save for attending pre-arranged appointments.
Additionally, Nassa must not remain stationary near any unattended vehicles, between the hours of 1am and 7am, where there’s opportunity to physically interfere with said vehicle, trailer, or anything carried on/in a motor vehicle or trailer.
Anyone who sees Nassa breach this order should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting reference 2100003619.
You can also send a direct message with information to Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.