A CAREER criminal with a history of burglary is back behind bars after he pleaded guilty to a raid.
Jamie Kent, 37, targeted the Newport Hotel on the city’s Chepstow Road last month.
The defendant, also of Chepstow Road, Newport, admitted burglary on January 11.
Kent was jailed for 876 days by Judge Christopher Vosper QC at Cardiff Crown Court.
After the case, Gwent Police’s officer in the case, DC Craig Toogood, said: "Burglary is an appalling crime and can have a significant negative impact on the victim.
“We welcome the sentence given to Kent and will continue our commitment to ensuring those who carry out these crimes are identified and brought to justice."
The defendant must also pay a victim surcharge after his release from prison.