A MAN who brandished a knife in the street and threatened to "chop up" his enemies has been jailed.

Stefan Jeremiah donned a skull mask to broadcast his Facebook Live video, calling out the "little maggots" he believed had wronged him.

"See how big and bad you are when I stick a blade in you," he said in the expletive-ridden video, which was streamed live on the social media platform while Jeremiah was in Nelson, Caerphilly county borough.

"I'm going to stab you all up and put you all down," he added.

At times in the video he produced the knife and a pool ball in a sock.

Police were alerted to Jeremiah's threats and arrested the 30-year-old.

At an earlier court appearance, the defendant, of Brynmynach Avenue, Tredomen, admitted a charge of sending a communication conveying a threatening message, as well as one charge each of possessing a bladed article in public and possessing an offensive weapon.

At sentencing in Cardiff Crown Court this week, Laura Shepherd, prosecuting, said Jeremiah had appeared before the courts on nine occasions previously for 18 offences.

After his arrest, he had told police officers he was suffering from "intense anxiety" and "didn't intend to harm anyone", Ms Shepherd added.

Stefan Jeremiah. Picture Gwent Police

Kevin Seal, defending, said young father Jeremiah realised his behaviour had been "unacceptable" and had "tried very hard to turn his life around since his last custodial sentence".

Mr Seal said Jeremiah's "paranoia" was "partly brought on by a combination of prescription drugs and alcohol".

The defendant had taken Diazepam (also known as Valium) and/or been drinking on November 26, the day of the offences, Mr Seal added.

Judge Christopher Vosper said a pre-sentence report raised "concerns" about the "risk" Jeremiah presented.

He said the defendant's underlying issues were "significantly exacerbated by [his] use of drugs".

He jailed Jeremiah for a total of 32 weeks in prison.

Jeremiah must also pay a £156 victim surcharge.