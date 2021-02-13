A GWENT-based doctor has spoken of her experiences at the frontline of Wales' coronavirus vaccination programme.

Dr Sally Lewis who does her GP work at Glanrhyd Surgery in Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, is the clinical operational lead for the national vaccination programme.

She spoke about her first hand experience of the vaccine roll-out at today's Welsh Government coronavirus briefing.

Discussing the planning that went into the programme, Dr Lewis said: "We have had to deliver a two-dose regime for two very different vaccines.

"We have had to think about how we coordinate the second dose in a tight window and across multiple sites.

"How do we do that? The first thing is to ensure we have the capacity to reach all of the groups.

"One size doesn't fit all and that is why we have a mixture of venues, because we need to vary our offerings so that we meet the needs of local people and geography, which will vary across Wales.

"We have had to focus on dynamic planning between health boards and primary care.

"We also need to optimise the number of vaccines we are giving in each setting. We can learn from our GP colleagues in this.

"We also need to pay attention to groups where take-up is lower. I was speaking to colleagues in Newport West who are doing great work with faith leaders to reach out to groups where there is low uptake."

READ MORE:

Dr Lewis also spoke about the amount of work that goes on behind the scenes to keep mass vaccination centres rolling.

She added: "When we see vaccination on the TV most people see the vaccine going into the arm, but getting to that point takes a huge amount of planning.

"The administration task is huge and often quite short notice.

"Pharmacists managing supply, our vaccinators and volunteers, and local partnerships with local organisations, have all been invaluable.

"It is a huge multi-disciplinary collaborative effort."

During the rollout, Dr Lewis has been working with colleagues in Newport and Cwmbran to vaccinate Gwent residents.

She said the joy felt when giving the vaccine couldn't be described, adding: "When I did my first mass vaccination centre shift, I had a conversation with some care home staff who had been isolated in their care home for months.

"Our joy in giving them some hope for how things will get better as we get out of this pandemic... I can't describe that feeling."