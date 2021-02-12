THE family of the Pontypool woman who was found dead last weekend have paid tribute to an 'amazing mum, nan and friend'.

Linda Maggs, 74, was declared dead by the Welsh Ambulance Service at a property in Sebastopol on Saturday February 6.

Her family, who are being supported by specially trained officers, have said in a statement issued today: “Linda was an amazing mum, nan and dear friend to many, who was tragically taken away too soon.

“She was a dear mum who was always at the end of a phone to give us love and advice when we needed it.

"She was adored by her son Andrew, daughter Kerry, daughter-in-law Lisa, son-in-law Allan, and all her grandchildren."

MORE NEWS:

“She was beautiful inside and out, and will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

“She had the kindest heart and would do anything for anyone.

“Our lives will never be the same and her memory will be treasured by us forever.

“We request that you please respect our privacy at this sad time.”

David Maggs, 70, of Lansdowne, Sebastopol, Pontypool, has been charged with the murder of Linda Maggs, and appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday February 9.