POLICE and Crime Commissioner for Gwent, Jeff Cuthbert, is warning residents to be alert to coronavirus vaccination scams.

There have been reports of fraudulent emails, calls, and texts asking for bank details and other personal information in order to book a coronavirus vaccine.

Vaccinations are free of charge and the NHS will never ask you to pay, arrive at your home unannounced, or ask you to prove identity by sending copies of personal documents.

The warning comes as part of Safer Internet Day, which this year has the theme of ‘trust and reliability online’.

Mr Cuthbert said: “These are particularly appalling scams which are playing on people’s very real fears about the coronavirus.

“Remember, you will be contacted directly by the NHS to book your vaccine, either by telephone or by letter, and at no point will you be asked for money, or for personal documents.

“Some of the emails and messages being sent by these fraudsters look very professional so please be vigilant and look out for any vulnerable friends and family members.”

The NHS will never:

• Never ask for payments, as the vaccine is free of charge.

• Never ask for your bank details.

• Never arrive at your home, unannounced, to give the vaccine.

• Never ask you to prove your identity by sending copies of personal documents (e.g. passport).

You can forward any suspicious emails to report@phishing.gov.uk. Suspicious text messages can be forwarded to 7726.

If you’ve been a victim of fraud or identity theft, or think you might have been, contact Action Fraud at actionfraud.police.uk or 0300 123 2040.