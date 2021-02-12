A SPEEDING drug driver who was banned left a father dying in the road after she mowed him down on Christmas Day.

Former RAF servicewoman Amber Thomas, 25, fled the scene with 47-year-old pedestrian Kenneth Haynes critically hurt with horrific injuries.

Timothy Evans, prosecuting, said she had smoked a cannabis joint shortly before hitting her victim near Pontnewynydd Sports and Social Club in Pontypool.

Thomas’ licence was taken away from her by the DVLA more than a year prior to the crash because of “non-epileptic seizures”.

She should not have been at the wheel of her red Ford Fiesta.

Mr Haynes' injuries included bleeding into the space surrounding his brain after being struck at around 11pm on the night of December 25, 2019.

He was taken to be treated at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

Mr Evans said: “Mr Haynes’ intracranial pressure within the skull increased and other complications developed until, after discussion with his family, doctors had to recognise the level of injury and withdrew life-sustaining treatment.

“He sadly passed away just after four in the afternoon of December 28. The cause was certified as traumatic brain injury.”

Thomas, of Beeches Road, Trevethin, Pontypool, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and possession of cannabis.

Mr Evans told Cardiff Crown Court: “Amber Thomas had been out visiting friends in the area during the evening and drove home to pick up cannabis and returned to a friend’s address where she smoked a joint.”

CCTV footage captured Thomas running over Mr Haynes as he was crossing the road in a residential area with a 30mph speed limit.

Mr Evans added: “Sergeant Robert Witherall is a road collision expert.

“He was able to calculate from the video that Amber Thomas was driving at between 44 and 49mph prior to impact.

“The prosecution case is clear. She was driving far too fast and did not see Mr Haynes until it was far too late.”

Thomas stopped her car and people came out of their homes and tried to help the victim.

The defendant telephoned her brother, Jake Thomas, who arrived at the scene in a car driven by their mother.

Mr Evans said: “Very quickly, as the caring members of the public were trying to help the seriously injured Kenneth Haynes, Amber Thomas drove off and out of sight.

“As they were on the phone to ambulance control the registration number of the Fiesta was immediately given and passed on to the police.

“When stopped the windscreen was smashed and the bonnet seriously dented.

“Both of them were arrested as of course it was not clear to those officers who had been the driver at the time of the collision.

“When Jake Thomas was searched, the police found a hunting knife and a knuckle-duster in the pockets of his coat.

“Amber Thomas was unsurprisingly found to be over the legal limit for cannabis whilst driving.”

Jeffrey Jones, representing Amber Thomas, said: “Her life has crumbled. She is very sorry for has happened.”

He added that his client suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and showed “significant remorse”.

Eugene Egan, for Jake Thomas, said: “He was dragged into this through no fault of his own.”

Judge Michael Fitton QC jailed Amber Thomas for three years and eight months.

Jake Thomas, 32, of St Andrews Close, Pontrhydyrun, Cwmbran, admitted possession of a knife and an offensive weapon in public.

He was jailed for six months, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and observe a curfew for three months.