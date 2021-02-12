LIDL is urgently recalling a range of pork minced meat amid concerns it may contain pieces of plastic.
The budget supermarket chain is recalling Birchwood XXL Pork Mince (12% fat) with the product said to be unsafe to eat.
Lidl GB are recalling the product and point of sales notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling the item in question, giving advice to consumers.
The notice to all customers reads: “If you have bought the above mentioned product with the affected Use By Date. We advise you not to eat this.
“Instead, return it to a Lidl GB store for a full refund, with or without a receipt.
“Alternatively, please dispose of the product and email customer.services@lidl.co.uk including a photo of the affected product and Use By Date. The Customer Services team will process this refund via letter.”
They added: “No other Use By Dates or Birchwood products in Lidl GB stores are affected by this recall.
Lidl GB wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
Product details
Birchwood XXL Pork Mince (12% fat)
- Pack size: 1KG
- Use By: 13 February 2021
If you have any queries or concerns you can contact the Lidl Customer Services team on 0370 444 1234.
Meanwhile, Lidl was named the joint-cheapest UK supermarket this week by consumer comparison website Which?.
Which? Compared 19 ever day items sold my all major UK supermarkets throughout January, comparing food, drink and household products.
Aldi and Lidl came out on top and were found to be joint-cheapest, at £18.45 while Waitrose was found to be the most expensive place to shop with equivalent items costing £24.79.
