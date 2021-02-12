A LULL in the supply of coronavirus vaccine over the next few weeks will not affect people's vaccination appointments, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.

Wales, along with the other UK nations, will see a "slight reduction" in the its supply of vaccines over the next few week.

However, Mr Drakeford said this had been planned for, and people who have already received their first dose of the vaccine will be first in line for their second, ahead of people in the priority groups five to nine receiving their first jab.

"We know that over the next few weeks we will see a slight reduction in the amount of vaccine we receive, especially compared to the levels we've had over the last very busy few weeks," he said.

"But we know about this, it's a planned part of the programme. It is an issue that is the same right across the whole of the United Kingdom. We have factored this into our vaccination plans.

"It won't affect people’s appointments, it won't delay when people are due to get their second dose, and it will allow us to go even faster later in the programme.

"Over the next few months we will be offering vaccination to everybody in groups five to nine of the JCVI list: everyone aged between 50 and 69; everyone over 16 who has an underlying health condition which puts them at increase risk; and a great many unpaid carers who provide care for someone else who is vulnerable to the virus.

"Once again I say to anybody in those groups - please take up the offer of vaccination. It is safe and effective, it protects you, and it will help us all in our effort to protect one another."

When asked how people in these groups should feel if they do not receive their vaccination appointment straight away, Mr Drakeford said "people shouldn't be anxious".

"Our promise is, we will get through all five groups by the Spring and that is what we will do.

"There’s always going to be somebody who is first and then always, somebody will be the last person to be vaccinated - but everybody will be vaccinated within the timeframe that we have set out.

"We are going to use the supply of Pfizer vaccine we have for second doses for people who've had their first dose, because there is a time limit - you only have so many weeks before that second dose is necessary.

"In many parts of Wales the system we've had is that when you have your first jab, you get the appointment for your next one.

"So people will already have those dates in their diaries, know what time they have got to turn up and where to go, and we will be honouring all those appointments."

Mr Drakeford added that the Moderna vaccine, which last month became the third coronavirus vaccine to be approved for use in the UK, would become available "towards the end of April."