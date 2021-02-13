A FOODIE couple who were awarded a Michelin Plate and were named in The Good Food Guide just three months after opening have now opened the doors to a new deli in Abergavenny.

Owners of The Gaff on Lion Street, Dan Saunders and Danielle Phillips have a history of awards in fine dining, having previously worked at the Michelin Star-winning The Walnut Tree.

And they were stunned in January when The Gaff - where they have been since May 2019, was recognised with a Michelin Plate for its top-quality food.

The Gaff restaurant on Lion Street, which won a Michelin plate last month in the latest Michelin Guide. Picture: The Gaff

Now, to top off what has been a very successful period for the pair, they are embarking on another new journey with The Gaff Coffee Shop and Deli on High Street - which has replaced Coffee 1.

They said the queue was down the road for their first day last Thursday.

“It’s been really surprising and exciting,” said Mr Saunders. “It’s topped off a very challenging lockdown period, but we’re pleased to have kept all the staff on and the take up on the deliveries for The Gaff has been going really well.

READ MORE:

“We’re really conscious about supporting local suppliers, who we’re very lucky to have, so we’ve started our fresh produce boxes which have been a real hit too.”

The couple, who have also spent much of lockdown delivering hundreds of meals for staff at Nevill Hall Hospital, said they were thrilled to get the news in January that their efforts had been rewarded again.

Inside The Gaff Deli and Coffee Shop. Picture: The Gaff

“It was a bit of a surprise to be honest,” Ms Phillips said. “Having previously owned The Walnut Tree we were on their radar and they [Michelin] knew about The Gaff, but we certainly didn’t expect it.

“It’s a testament in particular to our chefs, who are fantastic at what they do.”

The Gaff Coffee Shop and Deli will serve coffee as well as a selection of pastries and cookies, and much more.

Explaining why they decided to jump at the opportunity when they heard Coffee 1 was going, Ms Phillips explained: “There isn’t really a deli in Abergavenny, and we felt there was scope for something like this. So we just jumped at it and it seems to be a good decision if today [Thursday] is anything to go by.

The Gaff Deli and Coffee Shop. Picture: The Gaff

“Despite the challenges we’re facing with the current restrictions, I’m very hopeful for the restaurant and the deli, even if we can’t fully open for some time. We’re in a good position and when the time comes to reopen we’ll be absolutely ready.”

Talking of the customers who came to support them on Thursday, she added: “I’m really pleased with how we’ve been received since we first started doing this, and it’s never changed. Abergavenny is a real foodie place and we’re lucky to be here.

“We’ve had lots of people dropping by to wish us good luck. It’s lovely – it brings a smile to our faces, and brings a bit of hope for all of us when we need it.”