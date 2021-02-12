TWO warrants under the misuse of drugs act were carried out by Gwent Police in Monmouth this morning.
They took place in Tudor Road and Limetree Avenue in the town's Wyesham area, and involved Monmouthshire officers, Gwent Police Operations Unit, Specials officers and the force's dog section.
A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said inquiries are ongoing, and anyone with any information relating to illegal drugs supply is asked to telephone Gwent Police on 101 or contact the force through its social media pages.